Kim vows North Korea to have world’s most powerful nuclear force

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country aimed to have the world’s most important nuclear force as he celebrated the launch of its newest multinational ballistic bullet at a form with his youthful son, state media reported on Sunday.

Kim also handed elevations to further than 100 officers and scientists for their work on the Hwasong- 17 — dubbed the “monster bullet” by judges and believed to be able of reaching the US landmass — just days after Pyongyang test-fired it in one of its most important launches yet.

Hailing the new ICBM as “the world’s strongest strategic armament”, Kim said North Korean scientists had made an “awful vault forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles”, the sanctioned Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported.

erecting the nuclear force to cover the quality and sovereignty of the state and the people “is the topmost and most important revolutionary cause, and its ultimate thing is to retain the world’s most important strategic force, the absolute force unknown in the century”, Kim was quoted as saying in his order promoting the officers.

The commanding officers and scientists had demonstrated to the world Pyongyang’s “thing of erecting the world’s strongest army”, he added.

The launching vehicle for the new Hwasong-17 ICBM was awarded the title of “DPRK Hero”, a separate KCNA report said, using the initials for the North’s sanctioned name.

It “easily proved before the world that the DPRK is a full- fledged nuclear power”, the report said, adding the North “completely demonstrated its might as the most important ICBM state”.

Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification said the North’s trumpeting of the Hwasong-17’s test- blasting was aimed at elevating its status as a nuclear power.

Still, the rearmost bullet is fastening on getting the most important ICBM state he said, “If the(launch of the) Hwasong-15 in 2017 was concentrated on getting a nation that can hang the US landmass with nukes.

‘Measureless bolstering’

Attending a print session on Saturday with officers and scientists who had contributed to the successful test- blasting of the bullet, Kim called for “measureless bolstering of the defence capabilities”, KCNA said in another report.

Kim encouraged the scientists and workers to expand and bolster up the nuclear war interference of the country at an exceptionally rapid-fire speed”.

The sanctioned Rodong Sinmun review carried further than a dozen filmland of Kim at the print session with his “ cherished son ”, who was revealed to the world for the first time at last week’s ICBM launch.

Until also, North Korean state media hadn’t mentioned Kim’s children, and last week’s report was the first sanctioned evidence that he’d a son, experts said.

The prints showed the girl — believed to be Kim’s alternate child, named Ju Ae — dressed in a black fleece with a fur collar, linking arms with her father as they posed in front of the gigantic bullet girdled by uniformed dogfaces.

Yang Moo- jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said the son’s presence was meant to portray Hwasong-17 as “the protection of the unborn generation”.