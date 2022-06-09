Khushdil powers Pakistan past West Indies in thriller

MULTAN: It seemed as though Pakistan had become lost. Enter Khushdil Shah.

With three sixes off three progressive balls, the little left-hander independently turned the opening ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies, to the pleasure of a pressed Multan Cricket Stadium in the early long stretches of Thursday morning.

The West Indies appeared to have fixed the noose around Pakistan in their pursuit of 306 after century-production chief Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were excused with hardly a pause in between.

With the asking rate increasing, Khushdil realized something must be finished and Romario Shepherd was scammed in the 47th over. The initial six cruised over mid-wicket, the subsequent straight down the ground before the third turned out lengthy on.

Having begun the once again requiring 44 off 24, Khushdil’s hitting saw them end it requiring 24 off 18.

In any case, there was still some show available. Shadab Khan left in the accompanying over. Notwithstanding, the nerveless Khushdil took Pakistan over the line in a strained peak as Pakistan won by five wickets with another transcending six in the penultimate over before Mohammad Nawaz hit the triumphant runs, lifting Jayden Seales for a six on the second conveyance of the last finished.

Khushdil’s 23-ball 41 not out eclipsed Babar’s 103, Rizwan’s 59 and opener Imam-ul-Haq’s 65 with associations of 103 among Imam and Babar and afterward 108 among Babar and Rizwan laying the stage for the late heroics.

The concentration in front of the match was on the serious intensity in Multan and keeping in mind that the match highlighted a few water breaks to keep the players hydrated, and it guaranteed there was persistent activity.

After West Indies chose for bat, opener Shai Hope struck a great hundred years as they posted 305-8.

Pakistan got the ideal beginning when Shaheen Shah Afridi excused Kyle Myers yet Hope (127) and Shamarh Brooks (70) joined for 154 races to put the West Indies on target for a major aggregate.

Pakistan hit back late on with pacer Haris Rauf getting four wickets however appearances by Rovman Powell (32) and Shepherd (25) took the travelers past the 300 imprint.

Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman early however Babar, who hit nine fours, and Imam steadied the innings. After Imam fell, Rizwan guaranteed Pakistan stayed aware of the run rate.