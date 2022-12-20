Kashmir’s economy has been destroyed by the Modi regime: APHC chiefs

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has stated that the fascist Modi regime has ruined the economy of the illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir and increased the enslavement of its people through brutal laws and regulations.

Leaders of the APHC, including Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Dr. Musaib, and Maulana Sajid Nadvi, made an appeal to the United Nations to put pressure on India to stop atrocities against the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as to stop harassing them and seizing their property.

They went on to say that the new anti-Kashmir policies are making it harder for Kashmiris to exercise their fundamental legal, social, and political rights.

The leaders slammed the inhumane treatment of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, youth, and activists who were illegally detained by Indian communal jail authorities. The political prisoners who represent Kashmir’s freedom sentiments have given their lives and honor to the sacred cause of freedom from Indian rule.

They urged the United Nations to pressure India to free all political prisoners, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Khurrum Parvaiz, Mush