Kashmiris observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world are marking today as Black Day, India’s Republic Day, to remind the world that New Delhi continues to deny the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has issued a request for Black Day observance.

The day is being marked by a complete strike in occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, and world capitals to emphasize to the world that Kashmiris view India as an encroachment on their fundamental rights.

Rallies and demonstrations are being planned at the District and Tehsil levels in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

For Black Day, rallies have been planned by Pasban e Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmir Liberation Commission in Muzaffarabad, the capital.