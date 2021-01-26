Kashmiris observing Black Day across globe today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day, today, to send a loud and clear message to the world and India that the Kashmiris reject Indian illegal occupation and are struggling to secure their right to self-determination.

Call for the observance of the Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

The day is being marked by a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and world capitals. All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

The practice of observing January 26 as Black Day by Kashmiris keeps reminding the world that India is a murderer and a usurper and the sufferings and miseries of the Kashmiri people will only end when the last Indian soldier leaves Kashmir. The day will remain a dark day in the history of Kashmir as India has been trampling every right of Kashmiris since illegally and forcibly occupying IIOJK in 1947.

