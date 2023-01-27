Kashmiris observe Black Day on India’s ‘Republic Day’

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world observed India’s Republic Day as Black Day to remind the international community that India’s ongoing denial of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination goes against its claim to be a democratic nation.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference issued a request for Black Day, according to Kashmir Media Service.

In the meantime, Indian troops, police, and paramilitary personnel were bolstered by the authorities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which turned the entire Kashmir valley and parts of the Jammu region into a military garrison.

The cities of Jammu and Srinagar provided an appearance of fortresses. Barbed wire and barricades were used to close off the roads that led to the Cricket Stadium in Sonawar, Srinagar, and the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, the main venues for the Republic Day celebrations.

In their statements, the leaders of the APHC and a number of other organizations, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Khadim Hussain, Maulana Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Dr. Musaib, Muhammad Aqib, and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front, asserted that India is not a democratic

India has no legal or moral reason to celebrate its Republic Day in IIOJK because it is holding the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people, according to Hurriyat organizations’ posters that were pasted on walls and poles in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley.