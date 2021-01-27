Kashmiris observe Black Day across globe

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed India’s Republic Day as Black Day, today, to send a loud and clear message to the world that they categorically reject illegal occupation of their motherland by India.

Call for the observance of the day was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations. The day was marked by a complete strike in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and world capitals.

Strict restrictions coupled with suspension of Internet services were imposed by the Modi-led fascist Indian regime across Kashmir valley on Indian Republic Day, today. Sharpshooters were deployed atop high-rise buildings while vigil was kept through drones on the roads leading to a stadium in Srinagar, the main venue for the function. The troops carried out random searches in and around Lal Chowk and adjoining areas in Srinagar to prevent protests. Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, during a raid at his office in Srinagar.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements thanked the Kashmiris for observing 26th January as Black Day in IIOJK, Azad Kashmir and all across the globe. APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad and other Hurriyat leaders including Farida Behnji, Devinder Singh Behl, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami asked India to shun its military arrogance and understand the underlying message of the Black Day. Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said a war-like situation created by the presence of bulk of Indian forces in Kashmir is itself an ample proof that the people of Kashmir never celebrated any Indian national days in the territory. Senior APHC leader Agha Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi maintained that celebrating democracy by violating the democratic rights of others is against the spirit of democracy.

The leaders urged the UN and other human rights organizations to take cognizance of gross human rights violations by brutal Indian forces in the territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

APHC-AJK chapter held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on India’s Republic Day, today. Anti-India rallies were held under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat and Tehereek-e-Istaqlal in Chakoti and Garhi Dopatta areas of Azad Kashmir. The participants carrying black flags and wearing black ribbons burnt effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn Indian state repression in occupied Kashmir.

While speakers at an international online seminar, organized by Kashmir Council Europe, emphasized that all the issues related to Kashmir including media gag should be raised in Europe. The webinar was attended by a number of European and Kashmiri political figures, intellectuals, experts on international and regional affairs and journalists.

Source: https://kmsnews.org/news/2021/01/26/kashmiris-observe-black-day-across-globe/