Kashmiris laud Imran’s stand on Kashmir: AJK PM

KARACHI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Monday said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had proclaimed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan however because of the conspiracy of the Indians and the British, the segment plan of the subcontinent couldn’t be finished.

“India had coercively involved the Kashmir valley through mistreatment, while Kashmiris needed to join Pakistan and the Muslim Conference passed a goal for association with Pakistan on July 19, 1947,” the AJK PM said while visiting the Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb, where he laid flower wreath on the grave of the author of Pakistan and offered Fatiha. The AJK PM was likewise introduced gatekeeper of honor on the event.

He said that Kashmiris’ battle for the freedom from India was proceeding to date from that point forward. “India had been mistreating Kashmiris for a really long time with its 900,000 soldiers, while in the past two years, the radical Hindu association RSS had sent 40,000 hooligans to the IIOJ&K to compose another account of persecution,” he said.

He said that India’s fundamentalist Modi government abused the worldwide shows as well as subverted the goals of the UN General Assembly and Security Council. “India was attempting to change the demography of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by the settlement of Hindu populace in the valley in the wake of nullifying the unique established status of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The AJK PM said that the censure plans of India could never succeed and it would need to at last pull out from the IIOJ&K actually like significant powers of the world needed to pull out from Afghanistan, adding that the utilization of power in Afghanistan didn’t bring harmony however the issue was settled through arrangements.

Pakistan was made on the philosophy of Islam and the Almighty Allah made it an atomic power, he said, adding: “World ought to get that in case India does battle now, there is an atomic power before her, so the worldwide local area needs to persuade the extremist Modi’s Indian government to pull out from Kashmir for harmony, in light of the fact that the world can’t manage the cost of an atomic conflict.”

He said that the bold and brave government official, Imran Khan is driving Pakistan who considers himself a diplomat of Kashmiris and is focused on aiding them. His strong discourse at the United Nations demonstrated the cases, he added.

PM Imran Khan let the whole world know about the barbarities occurring in Kashmir and furthermore featured the situation of Rohingya and Palestinian Muslims, he said, adding: “Kashmiris were appreciative to Imran Khan for his valiant stand.”

Afterward, the AJK PM visited the Sindh Assembly on the greeting of the Opposition Leader in the Assembly Haleem Adil Sheik. On the landing in the Assembly fabricating, Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari, Secretary GM Umer Farooq and PTI’s individuals from the National and Provincial congregations energetically invited the AJK PM.

He likewise visited different bits of the noteworthy Sindh Assembly and had an uncommon gathering with the PTI individuals from the National and Provincial congregations and party authorities at the office of Leader of the Opposition, where Haleem Adil Sheik introduced him Jinnah Cap and Ajrak.

Talking on the event, Haleem Adil Sheik said that the Sindh Assembly is the notable get together that passed the primary goal for the formation of Pakistan, while this noteworthy structure additionally saw Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan, and other incredible heads of Pakistan sitting in it.