Kashmiri Students Return from Ukraine To Teary Reunion

Upwards of 10 Kashmiri understudies, who got back from the disaster area Ukraine, were heartily recieved by their families as they at last landed at the Srinagar Airport on Friday subsequent to being up to speed in battle for more than five days.

Simultaneously, guardians were assuaged to see their kids get back securely. Enthusiastic scenes were seen when these understudies met their folks. Tears were found according to the guardians who had been restless regarding their youngsters such a long time.

In the midst of a continuous conflict in Ukraine, guardians at Srinagar air terminal were likewise seen ameliorating their youngsters as they embraced and said thanks to all-powerful for their kids’ protected return.

Outstandingly, these ten understudies had shown up securely in New Delhi at 5 AM on Thursday by means of a uniquely sent off salvage trip under Government of India’s Operation Ganga that was sent off to bring back abandoned Indian understudies from Ukraine, Poland, Hungary and Romania.

Prior, 18 Kashmiri understudies had arrived at Delhi Airport in these departure departures from Poland and Romania. 13 of these understudies were flown back to Delhi from Romania while 5 others were brought back from Poland.

Shahid Habib, one of the understudies who arrived at Srinagar Airport on Friday, let Kashmir Observer know what is going on in Ukraine is incredibly hazardous.

“Large numbers of our companions are as yet caught there. They ought to be gotten rapidly as they have no offices as of now and their challenges are continually expanding because of the strengthening war. The understudies have no food to eat right now. There are numerous Indian understudies who are as yet remaining in college inns. A few understudies have not had the option to escape the dugouts for the beyond two days,” Shahid said.

Shahid says arriving at home wasn’t so natural as it sounds as the excursion from Kharkiv-where these understudies were setting up in an underground cellar to Moldova was frought with gambles.

Appropriately, ten additional Kashmiri understudies are relied upon to arrive on Srinagar Airport from Delhi. These understudies were abandoned in Ukraine for over six days and had returned to Delhi through Budapest. Prior, on the day, 5 individuals from a family had arrived at Srinagar Airport.

Public Spokesperson of J&K Students Association Nasir Kheuhami affirmed to Kashmir Observer that 10 more Kashmiri understudies will arrive at Srinagar on Saturday.

“These understudies were abandoned in Ukraine and returned through Romania to Delhi. J&K Government has organized their Boarding for later and for the present; they have been moved to J&K House Delhi.” Nasir added.