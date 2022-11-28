Kashmir votes in first local government elections in over three decades

MUZAFFARABAD: The people of Muzaffarabad Division are advancing in an election for original bodies bending the Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz( PML- N) — both members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM) coalition government in Islamabad — against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf(PTI) in the first leg of the major bean in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The election across the mountainous region, which comes after a gap of at least 31 times and on the order of the Supreme Court, is being conducted in three phases, incompletely because the civil government was unfit to perform its job to supply fresh security labor force.

The alternate and third phases of the election will be conducted in the Poonch and Mirpur executive divisions on December 3 and 8, independently.

Polling began in Muzaffarabad, Neelum, and Jhelum Valley — the three sections of the Muzaffarabad Division — at 800 am and is anticipated to continue until 500 pm without any pause, according to a prophet for the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP).

The prophet said 4 , the 500 labor force of the Azad Kashmir police are stationed across the division to cover the polling process. A unit of Quick Response Force(QRF) comprising 500 police will also remain on alert at the backend to deal with any exigency situation.

The number of eligible-voting population in the division stands at 695,049 — 411,072 in Muzaffarabad, 154,832 in Jhelum Valley, and 129,145 voters in the Neelum Valley — who will elect 595 councilors.

1,323 stations and 1,884 booths have been set up across the division, where 6,966 officials, including presiding officers and polling officers, are performing duties.

