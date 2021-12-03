Kashmir solution vital for sustainable peace in region: AJK president

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that early quiet answer for the Kashmir question is crucial for economical harmony in the area, as the waiting debate has turned into a flashpoint between the two atomic furnished neighbors.

He expressed this while conversing with the media at Jinnah House, here on Thursday.

Exceptional Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Hafiz Hamid Raza, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf pioneers Umer Dar, Akmal Cheema, Barrister Jamshed Ghias, Mirza Dilawar Baig and Secretary Information PTI City Mian Ejaz Javed were likewise present.

The AJK president said that the penances of thousands of blameless Kashmiri saints would prove to be fruitful. He emphatically censured the Indian armed force’s hostility in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) just as the disavowal of the involved area’s extraordinary status.

He said that the Kashmiri individuals in Pakistan were joined for the Kashmir cause, saying that India had released the most exceedingly awful brutalities to proceed with its unlawful control of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advodate Sultan Mehmood likewise communicated grave worry over huge scope common freedoms infringement, custodial killings and massacre of the blameless Kashmiri individuals by the inhabitant Indian Army in the Held Valley. He said that the opportunity was the essential right individuals of involved Jammu and Kashmir and none could deny them their right. Kashmiris need to be essential for Pakistan, he added.

The AJK president said the whole Pakistani country and Kashmiris were focused on the Kashmir cause and Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced the instance of IIOJ&K in the best way at each gathering including the United Nations.

He said the fundamental reason for his visit to Sialkot was to establish the framework stone of the Jammu saints landmark. He said that an enormous number of Jammu outcasts were dwelling in Sialkot.

Subsequent to being chosen the leader of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, “I visited Europe, UK and United States to raise the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the global level and to shake the soul of the worldwide local area,” he said. Everything and everyone opposes Modi and stands with Kashmiris, he added.

Prior, AJK President Sultan Mehmood tended to the PTI laborers at Jinnah House. He said the PTI government would achieve change as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. The public authority would further develop the equity framework and give help to the everyday person.