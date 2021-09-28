Search
Kashmir solution a must for regional peace: governor

Unfortunately, international bodies including the UN became silent spectators of this heinous act of terrorism of Indian forces, he added. He said the planet must break its silence and take action to prevent oppression and human rights violations in IIOJK.

Ch Sarwar said that from day one Pakistan’s stance has been an equivalent, adding that regional peace will remain elusive unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the UN Resolutions. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the ambassador of Kashmiris and is fighting the case of Kashmiris in the least international forums, adding that 220 million Pakistanis are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistan won’t spare any sacrifice for the independence of Kashmir.

He said India is that the biggest enemy of peace in Pakistan, and CPEC, which is that the testimony of Pak-China friendship, isn’t being tolerated by India.

Therefore, it doesn’t refrain from conspiring against Pakistan but as always we’ll thwart all Indian conspiracies and CPEC projects are going to be completed successfully. Pakistan has the simplest soldiers within the world which always provides a befitting reply to the enemies. The enemies of Pakistan will need to lick the dust and Pakistan will progress and prosper, he added.

