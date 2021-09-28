Kashmir solution a must for regional peace: governor

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has termed India a facilitator of terrorists within the region and said India isn’t tolerating peace and stability in Pakistan. The governor said this while lecturing PTI delegations from different districts and Azad Kashmir at Governor’s House here on Monday. Pakistan has the best soldiers within the world that are capable of thwarting nefarious designs of enemies including India. quite 95,843 Kashmiris are martyred, 22,930 Kashmiri women became widows, and quite one lac Kashmiri children have been orphaned thanks to atrocities of the Indian army.

Unfortunately, international bodies including the UN became silent spectators of this heinous act of terrorism of Indian forces, he added. He said the planet must break its silence and take action to prevent oppression and human rights violations in IIOJK. Ch Sarwar said that from day one Pakistan’s stance has been an equivalent, adding that regional peace will remain elusive unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the UN Resolutions. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the ambassador of Kashmiris and is fighting the case of Kashmiris in the least international forums, adding that 220 million Pakistanis are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistan won’t spare any sacrifice for the independence of Kashmir.