‘Kashmir not internal matter of India but nuclear flashpoint in South Asia’

A report released by Kashmir Media Service has urged the United Nations to intervene to settle Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) dispute according to its own resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The report said the Indian illegally occupied territory is not an internal matter of India but a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia.

It underscored the need to resolve the lingering dispute so that nuclear war in South Asia could be avoided.

It said the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir situation needs immediate world attention and ignoring the lingering dispute is not in anyone’s interest.

It said delaying the Kashmir solution has consequences for the world.

Source: Radio Pakistan