Kashmir Month at GCU highlights Indian atrocities

LAHORE: Kashmir Society of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday launched Kashmir Month to celebrate the true Kashmiri spirit, life, and culture and highlight Indian atrocities in the enthralled vale.

The month-long event opened with a bill exhibition named “ a depiction of Kashmiri women resistance” at the university’s Amphitheatre. Yousaf Salahuddin, a swell, philanthropist and grandson of Allama Mohammad Iqbal, was the principal guest at the event hosted by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. Noted playwright and minstrel Ayub Khawar was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousaf Salahuddin said that Pakistan was made by the youth and it would be the youth who’ll cover it. He added that only a strong and prosperous Pakistan guarantees the independence of Kashmir.

The grandson of Allama Iqbal also disregarded about his pupil life at the Government College Lahore where expert playwright Shoaib Hashmi was his English schoolteacher. Prof Zaidi said he was extremely pleased to advertise that for the first time in the history of GCU, they will be having a Kashmir Month hosting a series of events under the marquee of GCU Kashmir Society.

He said GCU Kashmir Society was using new technology, exploration and other means to bring mindfulness to the Kashmir issue. He said scholars would celebrate and promote mindfulness about the beautiful Kashmir culture and customs during the month.

Ayub Khawar presented his poetry on Kashmir. Latterly, scholars of GCU Nazir Ahmad Music Society presented nationalistic songs and played Kashmiri musical instrument Rabab.

SOURCE: The International News