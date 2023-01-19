Kashmir issue will persist till India, Pakistan talk: Farooq

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has stated that the decades-old Kashmir dispute will not go away unless India talks to Pakistan and finds a real solution.

At a book launch event in Delhi, Farooq Abdullah gave a speech. A S Dulat, a former RAW chief, wrote the memoir “A Life in the Shadows A Memoir.”

The leader of the NC made the statement without mentioning Pakistan, but he did say that tensions and the problem of Kashmir will continue until India talks to its neighbor and finds a true solution.