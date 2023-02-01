Kashmir is an international dispute: UN

The issue of Kashmir remains on the United Nations charter, and the Secretary General of the United Nations is concerned about the violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

In a comprehensive meeting with President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in New York, the United Nations Assistant Secretary for Political and Peace Affairs, Mohamed Khaled Khiari, and the United Nations Assistant Secretary for Human Rights Commission, Ilze Brands Kehris, expressed these opinions.

Because India has begun large-scale changes in Occupied Kashmir since August 5, 2019, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir stated that UN Secretary-General António Guterres should accelerate his efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue.

On this particular occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry provided the highest UN officials with a comprehensive update on the situation in occupied Kashmir and the issue of Kashmir.