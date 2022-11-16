Kashmir EU Week begins in Brussels

The Kashmir European Union Week under the auspices of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has begun in Brussels, the European Union headquarters.

The Kashmir EU Week envelops a photograph display, a gathering, a public interview and a few gatherings on the Kashmir issue.

The photograph show portraying Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir Jammu will continue in the European Press Club, Brussels, for the following fourteen days. These photographs were taken by the Belgian photojournalist, Cédric Gerbehaye, during his visit to IIOJK.

Different projects of the Kashmir EU week, for example, a global gathering on Kashmir in the EU parliament, a public interview in the EU press club and gatherings with the individuals from EU parliament and delegates of associations of basic freedoms and common society will be held during the week.

On the launch of the Kashmir EU Week, the KCEU Director, Ali Raza Syed said, the drawn out programs are being coordinated throughout the previous quite a long while with the reason to feature the Kashmir debate in Europe.

He said, individuals of IIOJK have been confronting the most exceedingly awful Indian state psychological oppression beginning around 1947. He spoke to the worldwide local area, especially the European Association, to come down on India to stop its outrages on the Kashmiris and give them their right to self-assurance as per the significant UN goals right away.