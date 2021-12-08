Kashmir body to work with Turkish artiste to project Kashmiris’ voice

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday said that the Kashmir story should be told to the world through imaginative ways and the Kashmir Committee would work with Turkish and Pakistani artistes to extend the instance of Kashmir.

Shehryar Afridi communicated these perspectives while conversing with famous privileges dissident and creator Turgay Evren here at the Parliament House. Famous Kashmiri pioneer Altaf Bhat and APHC agent Khadim Hussain were likewise present on the event.

Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Kashmir is center of Pakistan’s international strategy and all roads would be investigated to extend the instance of Kashmir.

Commending the commitment of Turgay Evren for Kahsmir cause, Shehryar Afridi said that the Turkish craftsman had turned into a voice of the unheard Kashmiri individuals.

“Each pakistani is infatuated with Turkey and its kin. Each pakistani family adores Turkey and its kin,” said Afridi, adding that this connection among Turkey and Pakistanis traces all the way back to pre-parcel when Muslims of the subcontinent had pursued a mission named Khilafat Movement.

“Lala Peshawari got two boats of gifts and commitments from Muslims of the subcontinent to Turkey. Numerous Muslims even passed on India to partake in the battle for Ottomans,” he said.

Shehryar Afridi said the underestimated and persecuted individuals of Kashmir need support from Turkey.

“Turkey has raised Kashmir at every single worldwide discussion. Plebiscite is a central right individuals of Jammu and Kashmir and the world should give the Kashmiris their fundamental right,” he said.

Turgay said that he had effectively created melodies for persecuted Palestinians, Yemenis and African individuals. He said his melodies on Kashmir had been interpreted in English, Arabic, Turkish and different dialects.

“It involves pride for me to visit the Kashmir Committee and the Parliament House which represent as voice of individuals of Pakistan,” he added.

On the event, Shehryar Afridi introduced a momento to Turgay Evren.