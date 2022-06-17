Kashmir, Afghanistan, climate, development issues, Pakistan’s key priorities at UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, Thursday told the meeting 15-part Pakistani National Defense University (NDU) designation that Islamabad’s key needs are the Jammu and Kashmir debate, harmony in Afghanistan, improvement issues and environmental change.

Representative Akram offered that expression during a gathering with the designation, which contained senior officials from Pakistan’s Armed Forces and Civil Service, including unified officials from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia.

An official statement gave by the Mission said that different issues, especially those connecting with UN’s vitally three points of support: harmony and security, common freedoms, and improvement went under conversation.

Minister Akram spread out the wide needs of Pakistan at the U.N. in the scenery of quick advancing advancements across the globe. He likewise featured Pakistan’s vital drives and accomplishments, particularly in the space of counter-psychological warfare, UN peacekeeping, UN changes, Islamophobia, among others.

Diplomat Akram reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to keep chasing after the goal of the Kashmir debate under the support of the United Nations Security Council goals.

“Pakistan has forever been dynamic at the United Nations — last year Pakistan was a leader of Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and this year Pakistan is Chairing Group of 77 and China (non-industrial nations),” he said.

“One of the examples of overcoming adversity of Pakistan is our commitment to UN peacekeeping,” Ambassador Akram said. “Our soldiers are held in high regard,” he said, taking note of Pakistan is among the biggest troop supporter of the UN peacekeeping.

Pakistan, he said, has gotten U.N’s. acknowledgment of the developing issue of Islamophobia, with an OIC-drove goal, International Day of Islamophobia will be noticed every year on March 15.

Toward the finish of the preparation, members clarified pressing issues, and the designation introduced a safeguard and said thanks to the diplomat for his instructions

Prior, the assignment visited the UN Headquarters, worked with by Permanent Mission.