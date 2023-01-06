‘K-2 Clean Up Campaign’ is planned by Ali Sadpara’s son

The late Muhammad Ali Sadpara’s son, Sajid Ali Sadpara, has announced the “K-2 Clean Up Campaign,” a voluntary cleanliness campaign that will run from June to August 2023 to guarantee a long-term solution to climate change.

During the campaign, Sajid will be accompanied by local mountaineers from Gilgit-Baltistan.

The mountaineer shared the news on Twitter and expressed his excitement at announcing the campaign.

“We cannot shut off the mountains for expeditions, but we can mitigate risks and work on sustainable ways to fight climate change,” he stated. “Tourism is a lifeline for the people of GB [Gilgit-Baltistan].”

Sadpara went on to say that he wanted to help clean up Pakistan’s “glory,” adding a touch of emotion when he mentioned the mountains as his father’s final resting place.

The mountaineer wrote, “Hereinafter, I want to come forward and voluntarily clean up the symbol of the glory of Pakistani nation and the final resting place of my beloved father.”

The mountaineer then went over the various initiatives he planned to set up and launch to raise awareness of Pakistan’s climate crisis.

“For this campaign, I have assembled a group of local mountaineers from Gilgit Baltistan. He stated, “I would be available for running awareness campaigns, training programs, and public representatives for sustainable tourism policy-making.”

Sajid wrote in a tweet, “I hope our efforts will not only help in keeping our mountains clean but will also create awareness on a global scale about the climate change crisis that our nation is facing.”

The young mountaineer expressed his hope that the efforts would “not only help in keeping our mountains clean but will also create awareness internationally about the climate change crisis that our nation is facing.”

K-2 Clean Up Campaign

I am excited to announce the K-2 Clean Up Campaign this year from June-Aug 2023. Every climber loves K-2, but as son of soil my heart burns seeing our beloved K2, the most iconic landmark of Pakistan is being compared with 'pigsty'. Tourism is lifeline 1/n pic.twitter.com/zcb7FamciT — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) January 5, 2023

He ended his tweet by thanking everyone who had helped him along the way and expressing his hope that the government would do its part to support his efforts to preserve the climate.

It is important to note that in February 2021, Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri Sigurjónsson, and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto went missing. Two weeks later, they were officially declared dead.

On February 5, 2021, the three climbers were last seen near the Bottleneck on K2 as they attempted to summit Savage Mountain.

After his oxygen regulator failed, Sajid Sadpara, who was with the three, was forced to give up on trying to reach the summit and returned to camp 3.