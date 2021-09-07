‘Just a wonder can make Pakistan win ICC T20 World Cup’

“Only a miracle” can make Pakistan win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, said former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin Monday.

Speaking to The News, Jalaluddin questioned the team selection for the upcoming mega-event, adding that players had been chosen on “personal liking”.

“The selectors don’t know who to settle on that sort of conditions and which format. the choice has been conducted on the idea of private liking and people who have failed before have once more been selected,” he said.

The former Test bowler criticized Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis for stepping down from their posts before such a crucial tournament, adding that till a couple of days ago, both were talking about preparations for the planet cup.

“Ramiz hasn’t been appointed PCB chairman thus far so he couldn’t have asked them to resign, so why did both most responsible figures of Pakistan resign? a couple of days ago they were talking about the longer term planning of Pakistan cricket and particularly the preparation for the T20 World Cup. And now they need to be resigned,” he lamented.

He said Ramiz Raja shouldn’t accept Misbah and Waqar’s resignations and instead, should make them stay till the planet cup. “They can’t run away like this,” he said.

Ramiz to face challenges in domestic cricket

Jalaluddin welcomed former captain Ramiz Raja’s appointment as PCB chairman, saying that “he understands the modern-day cricket requirements and has good reputation and relations within the world which can help Pakistan cricket.”

However, he said the previous Test batsman has his work cut out for him, and managing Pakistan’s domestic cricket is going to be a challenge for him.

“They haven’t allowed club cricket, the electoral process of cricket associations couldn’t be started thus far, and only nominated people are picked up to determine the associations on a billboard hoc basis,” he said.

He said a litany of jobs were created within the PCB like those of general managers, directors, coaches, assistant coaches, physiotherapists, managers but the board was unable to supply any new players.

“We are compelled to retain 40-year-old players,” he said.