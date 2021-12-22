JUI-F’s tally of tehsil top slots in KP reaches 17

PESHAWAR: The resistance Jamiat-I-Ulema Islam-Fazl on Wednesday won the chairmanship of two additional tehsil committees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking its general count of the top neighborhood body seats to 17.

The Provincial Election Commission has up to this point proclaimed the temporary aftereffects of the Dec 19 nearby body surveys in 47 tehsil boards with the JUI-F’s discretionary lead developing.

The decision Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf has secured chairmanship of 12 tehsil committees.

In the common capital, JUI-F competitor Haji Zubair Ali has a lead of north of 11,000 votes over the second place, Rizwan Bangash of the PTI. Mr. Ali has gotten 62,388 votes against 50, 659 votes of Mr. Bangash.

In any case, the outcomes for the city hall leader political race have been kept by the ECP later the deferment of surveying in six surveying stations because of the rule of law circumstance.

Spectators demand that Mr. Ali’s lead is extremely enormous that even the result of the re-surveying on the six surveying stations is probably not going to change the general outcomes.

Out of the leftover six tehsil executives seats of the commonplace capital, the JUI-F has secured four seats, while the PTI and ANP have won one top tehsil board space each.

The decision PTI has shown lackluster showing in the common capital regardless of having 11 of the 14 MPAs, every one of the five MNAs, commonplace lead representative, and a few priests from that point. It won just one of the seven tehsil committee chairmanship seats.

Autonomous competitors got the third-largest number of seven tehsil chairmanship seats from various spaces of the territory.

The resistance Awami National Party has packed away six tehsil chamber director seats, PML-N three and Jamaat-I-Islami, Pakistan Peoples Party, and Tehreek-I-Islahat Pakistan one each.

Of the 63 tehsil chambers, where decisions were hung on Sunday, the ECP has so fat delivered 47 names of the triumphant competitors. The remainder of political race results are either kept because of re-surveying or will be delivered later.

The ECP has not pronounced the political decision results for any of the four tehsil boards in the Lakki Marwat locale and four in the Karak area. Also, the survey results are anticipated for two tehsil chambers in Khyber, one in Mohmand, one in Dera Ismail Khan, and two in Bajaur.

The PEC has dropped races in three tehsils of Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Bannu locale.

ANP contender for tehsil board space Umar Khitab Shirani was killed a day prior to decisions prompting political race delay. Savagery was accounted for in Darra tehsil of the Kohat area. A horde fighting the consolidation of Fata with KP had prevented individuals from making choices. Likewise, some ECP staff were snatched alongside the political decision material.

Likewise, the ECP reported re-appointment in some surveying stations of Peshawar, Khyber, Mohmand, and different locales, where surveying was halted on the final voting day because of viciousness.

An authority in the provincial ECP office in Peshawar let Dawn know that the information had at this point not gathered of the spaces where re-decisions would be held.

“We are chipping away at the matter and will be partaken in a few days,” he said.

In the principal stage, the neighborhood body decisions were hung on Sunday in 17 areas of the region, while the races for nearby bodies in the leftover locale will occur on Jan 16.