JUI-F steals limelight amid dismal PTI show in KP polls

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Ulema-I-Islam (JUI-F) has figured out how to snatch the largest number of city hall leader/executive seats in the decisions for 39 tehsils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hung on Sunday.

As per the temporary consequences of 39 of the 63 tehsils pronounced by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday, the JUI-F not just won 15 seats of city hall leader/administrator yet in addition gave extreme battle in numerous other tehsils where its up-and-comers stood other participants.

In the common capital, the JUI-F staggered its opponent Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) and has an authoritative lead in the challenge for the chairman of Peshawar city. JUI-F applicant Haji Zubair Ali got 62,388 votes against 50,659 votes got by PTI’s Rizwan Bangash.

Be that as it may, the outcomes for the appointment of city hall leader have been halted by the ECP by virtue of deferment of surveying on six surveying stations because of peace and lawfulness circumstance there. Of the leftover six tehsil director seats of Peshawar, the JUI-F figured out how to secure four while the PTI could get one seat of tehsil administrator from the commonplace capital.

It is interestingly that the JUI-F transformed the commonplace capital, a long way from its customary power base of southern KP. Curiously, the JUI-F likewise arose successful in Charsadda, beating the Awami National Party (ANP) at the home turf. Likewise, the JUI-F arose incredible in Mardan, where its competitor lost the city hall leader seat to the ANP with an edge of 6,000 votes.

In Mardan, the JUI-F got three seats and the ANP arose triumphant on two of the five tehsil seats.

In Nowsehra, the PTI and ANP got one seat of tehsil director each, while the outcome from the third tehsil was anticipated. PTI up-and-comer Ishaq Khattak, child of protection serve, won the seat by getting north of 49,000 votes against the JUI-F competitor who got more than 40,000 votes.

In Swabi, the JUI-F, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the ANP and the PTI won a tehsil administrator seat each.

Of the three Kohat tehsils, the JUI-F up-and-comer and a free gotten one executive seat each, while the consequences of third tehsil were anticipated.

In Bannu, the JUI-F arose successful in one of the six tehsils, while consequences of the five excess tehsils were anticipated.

Additionally, both tehsils of Tank were won by the JUI-F.

Nonetheless, in Dera Ismail Khan — the old neighborhood of JUI-F boss Maulana Fazlur Rehman — temporary consequences of four of the six tehsils showed the PTI, Jamaat-I-Islami, Pakistan Peoples Party and a free gotten one tehsil executive seat each.

In Buner area, the decision PTI showed strength by winning four of the six administrator seats. Aftereffect of one tehsil was as yet anticipated, while one more went to the ANP.

In Haripur, the PML-N got two seats, while the third seat went to an autonomous.

While aftereffects of the excess tehsils have not been announced, the JUI-F was supposed to be driving in six tehsils, the PTI in four, autonomous three, the ANP in two and the PPP in one tehsil.

In the primary stage the neighborhood bodies’ decisions were held in 17 areas of the region on Sunday, while nearby government surveys in the leftover locale of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be led on January 16, 2022.