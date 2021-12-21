Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on International Space Station

ALMATY: A Japanese tycoon got back to Earth on Monday, following 12 days on the International Space Station where he made recordings about performing unremarkable errands including cleaning teeth and going to the washroom.

Online design big shot Yusaku Maezawa and his associate Yozo Hirano dropped onto Kazakhstan’s steppe at around the normal arrival season of 0313 GMT on Monday, alongside Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

Film from the arrival site, around 150 kilometers southeast of the focal Kazakhstan town of Zhezkazgan, showed the triplet grinning subsequent to being assisted of the Soyuz plunge module and into departure vehicles in freezing, hazy conditions.

“The group is feeling better,” Russia’s space organization Roscosmos said.

In his first tweet since getting back to Earth, Maezawa posted an image of himself eating moment noodles, saying he was on “Earth now”.

The returned group will go through a little while reconditioning under the direction of specialists as they reacclimate to Earth. They are because of hold a post-mission public interview on Wednesday.

Their excursion denoted Russia’s re-visitation of room the travel industry following a very long term stop that saw contest rise out of the United States.

They went through 12 days on the circling lab where the vacationers archived their day to day routine on board the ISS for Maezawa’s well known YouTube channel.