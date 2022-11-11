IT minister gives new date for 5G launch

KARACHI: The government is anticipated to launch 5G technology in July coming time, which was before blazoned to be done by December.

IT and Telecommunications Minister Syed Amin ul Haq while publicizing the new date pledged that the action would help further boost the IT assiduity and its import at an exponential rate. Addressing a form at the UBIT Career Fest 2022, organised by the Department of Computer Science of the University of Karachi, the minister was confident the fresh deadline for the launch of the 5G technology would be met without any further detention.

“Our IT assiduity has formerly witnessed robust growth,” he said. “As compared to the other 43 ministries of Pakistan, the loftiest increase in exports has been registered by the IT and telecommunication sector. The exports of other ministries increased by 2 to 3pc only over the last couple of times while the exports of IT and telecom jumped by 47.44 pc during the same period.” “It reflects the eventuality which we need to capitalise on,” the minister remarked.

He said that unborn job requirements can be met with the cooperation of assiduity and universities as the youthful IT graduates can snare the growing openings being offered by the IT companies amid huge backing of $373 million from the government for the startups.