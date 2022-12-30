Israel’s Netanyahu returns with hard-right cabinet set to expand settlements

JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu was confirmed as Israel’s state leader on Thursday in a rebound at the top of a decisive right bureau that vows to grow Jewish settlements in the involved West Bank and seek after different strategies censured at home and abroad.

Since his bloc of nationalist and religious parties secured a parliamentary majority in an election on November 1, the 73-year-old political veteran, who is on trial for graft charges he denies, has attempted to calm concerns regarding the future of civil rights and diplomacy.

The Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties, which oppose Palestinian statehood and whose leaders are both West Bank settlers, have agitated against Israel’s justice system, Arab minority rights, and LGBT rights in the past. His allies include these parties.

Netanyahu has stated time and time again that he will work for peace and tolerance. He told parliament that his top priority was “ending the Israeli-Arab conflict,” as well as stopping Iran’s nuclear program and expanding Israel’s military capabilities.

He was heckled by opponents who chanted, “Weak! Weak!”. After centrist parties boycotted him due to his legal woes, they claim, Netanyahu had to make costly deals to secure new partners.

His administration got 63 of a potential 120 parliamentary votes in a corroborative polling form, before the bureau was confirmed.

Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu supporter who is openly gay, was elected as the new speaker of the parliament in spite of the fact that the right-wing majority is extremely conservative and includes a number of members who have made statements that are hostile to LGBT people.

Violence is rising and Jewish settlements are set to grow in the West Bank, which is one of the Palestinian territories where they hope to establish a state in the future, so Netanyahu’s lineup has dimmed an already grim outlook for the Palestinians.

In its guidelines for the government, Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party said that it would “promote and develop settlement” on lands that “the Jewish people has an exclusive and unassailable right” to.

The majority of world powers consider it illegal to build settlements on war-seized land.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, stated, “These guidelines constitute a dangerous escalation and will have repercussions for the region.”

Joe Biden, the president of the United States, said that he was looking forward to working with Netanyahu to deal with regional threats like Iran and promote peace in the region, including with the Palestinians.

He stated, “The United States will continue to support the two-state solution and oppose policies that endanger its viability or conflict with our mutual interests and values.”