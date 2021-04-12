Israel’s defence minister pledged on Sunday to cooperate with the United States on Iran, voicing hope that Israeli security would be safeguarded under any renewed Iranian nuclear deal that Washington reaches.

“Israel views the United States as a full partner across all operational theatres, not the least Iran,” Benny Gantz said after hosting visiting US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“And we will work closely with our American allies to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region and protect the State of Israel.”

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1617674/israel-pledges-to-work-with-us-on-iran