Island housing Rohingya refugees faces ‘serious problems’, says ICRC

DHAKA: A senior Red Cross authority cautioned that “difficult issues” stay with a distant island off southern Bangladesh lodging Rohingya outcasts, as authorities arranged to deliver thousands of additional individuals there this week.

Since last December, Bangladesh has moved around 19,000 Rohingya outcasts, individuals from a mistreated generally Muslim minority from Myanmar, to the island of Bhasan Char from central area line camps.

Privileges bunches have compared it to an island prison and said a few movements were compulsory.

Alexander Matheou, Asia-Pacific chief for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said limitations on free development and a deficiency of open positions and medical care would “stop individuals from deciding to go en masse” to the island, a few hours’ from the central area.

Matheou, who visited on Tuesday, said the site was “very much planned and coordinated as far as lodging” and approached clean water, however the wellbeing administrations were “too fundamental to even consider adapting to an enormous populace” and there was no settled arrangement of references to the central area.

He said the fundamental issue among displaced people he addressed was that they couldn’t move to and fro to the central area to see their families.

“While that is troublesome, that is incredibly disturbing individuals,” he said. “So those issues could all go about as an obstacle for individuals to intentionally coming… I believe that those will kind of subvert the achievement of the venture except if they’re tended to.” He said specialists, who intend to move one more 81,000 outcasts to the island, were investigating permitting individuals to make a trip to the central area for restricted periods.