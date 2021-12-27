Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul(ITI) freight train leaves for Iran

TAFTAN: The Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) cargo train left Taftan for Iran on Sunday. It had shown up at the Border town the earlier day.

As indicated by Pakistan Railways, eight carriages of the train were stacked with pink salt. Delegates of the Iranian government, Pakistan’s department in Zahedan, and Pakistan Railways saw off the train when it left for the Iranian city.

The transfers reserved for Istanbul will be stacked onto one more train at Zahedan for transportation to Istanbul.

As indicated by sources in Pakistan Railways, laborers completed fixes on the track among Nushki and Taftan as it had been in a bedraggled condition for quite a while.

