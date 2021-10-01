Islamabad sees alarming rise in dengue fever cases

As many as 40 more people were diagnosed with dengue haemorrhagic fever in Islamabad over the last 24 hours, citing sources.

They said the entire number of dengue cases reported so far this season has jumped to 409.

Three patients have died of the mosquito-borne virus infection in Islamabad over the past fortnight , the sources said, adding two of the victims hailed from rural areas while one from an populated area .

On Sept 27, an individual died of dengue haemorrhagic fever in Islamabad. The patient, a resident of the capital’s sector G-12, had been under treatment in Holy Family Hospital.

Delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season, the sources said. Most patients with dengue haemorrhagic fever are admitted to hospitals in Rawalpindi.