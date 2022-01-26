Islamabad reports highest number of cases since Covid-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD: The largest number of Covid-19 cases, since the start of the pandemic, arose in Islamabad region on Tuesday as 1,836 individuals tried positive and three lost their lives subsequent to losing their fight with the infection.

The inspiration proportion in the locale was recorded at 22.2 percent. In addition, one individual passed on from Covid in Rawalpindi locale and 368 got contaminated, with the inspiration rate determined at 13.5pc.

Authorities of the capital organization said every one of the three expired (70-79) were occupants of G-10, E-11 and Chak Shahzad.

During the most recent 24 hours, 8,234 tests were led in the capital.

The authorities said 477 cases were accounted for in the age gathering of 20-29, trailed by 442 of every 30-39, 281 out of 40-49, 202 out of 0-9, 173 out of 50-59, 155 out of 10-19, 68 out of 60-69, 28 out of 70-79 and 10 out of 80 or more.

Moreover, 88 cases were accounted for from Lohi Bher, trailed by 37 from G-9, 33 from I-8, 30 from Rawat, 27 from G-11, 23 each from E-11, G-5 and I-10, 20 each from G-10 and F-8, 19 each from F-11 and F-6, 17 from G-8, 16 each from G-6, F-10, F-7 and H-8, 15 each from G-13 and G-7, 12 from Bhara Kahu, 11 from Sohan, 10 from Tarlai, eight each from I-9, Khanna and Koral, five from D-12, four each from G-15 and Bari Imam, three each from Chak Shahzad, Sihala, Alipur, B-17 and I-14, two each from Rawal Town, G-14, I-11, D-17, Kirpa, H-13, Chirrah and F-17, and one each from Kurri, H-12, F-15, G-12, D-18, I-15 and Pind Begwal.

The quantity of dynamic cases in the capital stands at 9,740, the authorities said, adding that out of the complete 77 are conceded to various medical clinics and the rest are secluded in their homes.

In the interim, six schools and three universities were fixed in Rawalpindi region on Tuesday.

Locale Health Authority representative Dr Waqar Ahmed said three universities and six schools, from both the private and public areas, were fixed as understudies and individuals from staff were determined to have Covid-19.

The instructive foundations that have been fixed are Government Comprehensive Girls Higher Secondary School Dhoke Kashmirian, Government Islamia High School No. 1 Jhangi Mohallah, Government High School Ratta Amral, Government Higher Secondary School No. 1 Bagh Sardaran, Government Girls Elementary School Kurry Doral Gujar Khan, Beacon House School System Tipu Sultan Campus, Government Degree College for Women Dhoke Ratta, Government Associate College for Women Dhoke Syedan and Government Degree College for Women Mohanpura.

Mr Ahmed said these establishments had been fixed till Feb 3.

According to information shared by the public authority, 2,724 examples were gathered during the most recent 24 hours out of which 2,356 were proclaimed negative. There are right now 2,446 dynamic patients in the region; 61 are in medical clinics including nine who showed up from different areas, and 2,385 patients are home confined.

An aggregate of 108 patients showed up from cantonment regions while 71 came from city regions, 88 from Potohar Town, 28 patients showed up from Gujar Khan, two from Kahuta, eight from Kallar Syedan, five from Kotli Sattian, two from Murree and 47 from Taxila. Three patients showed up from Attock, two patients each from Islamabad and Chakwal while one patient each shown up from Jhelum and Mianwali.

Upwards of 14 patients have been conceded to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 14 are in Fauji Foundation Hospital, eight in Holy Family Hospital, 23 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, one patient each was in Attock and Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Welfare Trust Hospital.

There are four patients on ventilators in Rawalpindi, 26 are on oxygen support and 31 are steady.

In the mean time, two people tried positive for Covid-19 in Taxila on Tuesday. The complete number of patients in the space has ascended to 25, wellbeing specialists said.

In addition, in Wah Cantonment, every one of the nine grounds of the Sir Syed School have been shut for multi week after understudies and staff tried positive.