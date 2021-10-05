Islamabad records 86 fresh cases of dengue fever

ISLAMABAD: As numerous as 86 additional individuals were determined to have dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad as of now.

Of the new cases, 66 new cases were accounted for from the capital’s rustic regions while 20 were from metropolitan regions, sources said.

They said the complete number of cases detailed so far this season has leaped to 457.

Three patients have passed on of the mosquito-borne viral contamination in Islamabad during the continuous season, the sources said, adding two of the casualties hailed from rustic regions while one from a metropolitan region.

On Sept 27, an individual passed on of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad. The patient, an occupant of the capital’s area G-12, had been under treatment in Holy Family Hospital.