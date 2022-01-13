Islamabad police drop cricketer Yasir Shah’s name from FIR of minor girl’s rape

Islamabad police on Wednesday dropped Test cricketer Yasir Shah’s name from the principal data report (FIR) of an assault case, saying the complainant had removed her claims against him.

Last month, Shah and his companion Farhan – the fundamental suspect – were named for a situation concerning the supposed assault of a 14-year-old young lady. The case was enrolled in the Shalimar police headquarters under segment 376, 292-b and 292-c of Pakistan Penal Code in light of a grumbling held up by an inhabitant of F-10.

In the assertion delivered today, Shalimar police said that the cricketer’s name was remembered for the FIR because of “deception”. Police said Shah had “no connections” to the case, asserting that the complainant had additionally requested to eliminate the cricketer’s name from the situation.

In the mean time, an Islamabad preliminary court dismissed the solicitation of Farhan for pre-capture bail. After the court’s choice, the denounced escaped from the court and authorities couldn’t capture him.

‘Truth has won’

Later in the day, Shah hurled a moan of alleviation on the turn of events and said “reality has won.”

He said that the provocation argument against him had been excused with the help and petitions of his fans, family and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“It would not have been imaginable without their trust. I’m a delegate of Pakistan. Whoever attempts to stigmatize me is slandering the country,” he added.

Shah said he was crushed in the repercussions of the episode, yet shunned challenging “individual grudges and expected to take this through the courtrooms to uncover reality”.



He said just the skeptics of the nation could stoop so low and enjoy evening out such charges for individual interests. “I’m additionally during the time spent recording an argument for maligning against the ones who are associated with this,” he said.

The claims

In the underlying FIR enlisted in December, the lady said she took her 14-year-old niece, who is a matric understudy, to a social occasion in Lahore which was facilitated by Shah, who she said was her associate. She said that a few months in the wake of returning, her niece appeared “unwell and upset”.

“After persistently getting some information about it, she said that at Shah’s home, his companion Farhan took her portable number and in the wake of conversing with her a couple of times, professed to be her companion,” the complainant had said.

Farhan additionally used to make the young lady converse with Shah on WhatsApp, she had asserted.

“My niece let me know that on August 14, when she was getting back from educational cost, Farhan caused her to get into a taxi and took her to a level in F-11,” the auntie had said.

At the level, Farhan physically attacked her at gunpoint and furthermore made a video, as per the FIR. He told her that assuming she enlightened anybody concerning what had occurred, he would make the video become famous online and kill her, the complainant said, adding that Farhan likewise got Shah to undermine the teen.

“Yasir [Shah] said that he was a worldwide and popular player and compromised her with legitimate activity,” the lady had said.

The complainant had claimed that Shah kept on compromising her through Farhan, adding that there were sound accounts of this.