Ishaq Dar says Petrol prices to remain unchanged till Nov 30

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar declared on Tuesday that there would be no adjustment of the costs of oil based commodities for the following fortnight till November 30.

“The public authority has chosen, after consent from Top state leader Shehbaz Sharif, that there will be no expansion in any oil based commodities. Every one of the things, petroleum, diesel, light diesel oil and lamp fuel [… ] their costs will stay unaltered from Nov 16 to Nov 30,” he said in a broadcast address.

The ongoing costs for petroleum are Rs224.80 per liter, Rs235.30 for HSD, Rs186.50 for LDO and Rs191.83 for lamp oil. On October 30, as well, the public authority had chosen to keep the petroleum costs unaltered.

During his short media talk today, Dar likewise said that the State Bank of Pakistan and the Public Bank of Pakistan had submitted applications to the High Court mentioning to pull out their requests against the Federal Shariat Court’s (FSC) course to the public authority for a total change of the financial framework into Shariah-consistent banking by December 2027.

Recently, the FSC had decided that the central government and commonplace legislatures should alter applicable regulations and gave mandates that the nation’s financial framework ought to be liberated from interest by December 2027.

Business banks and the national bank had accordingly documented an allure under the watchful eye of the Sup­reme Court (SC) testing the FSC decision.

In any case, last week, Dar had said that the SBP and NBP would pull out their requests, adding that the public authority would rapidly attempt to execute Islamic financial framework in the country.

Refreshing regarding this situation today, he expressed: “Both of the applications have been submitted in the pinnacle court.”