ISLAMABAD: Finance Minis­ter Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said he didn’t get any despondency from Washington over possible cheaper oil painting significances from Russia and comforted the requests that Pakistan would meet all transnational scores without dereliction.

Speaking on the sidelines of the All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference, Mr Dar, who just returned from the United States after a weeklong visit to attend periodic meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund(IMF), also reiterated that note’s value would fall below Rs200 and affectation would also come down in many weeks.

The minister declined to directly confirm if Pakistan would exit the slate list of the Financial Action Task Force(FATF) latterly this week, saying the watchdog’s process and rules didn’t allow preemptive statements before its adverts but hoped the good news as Pakistan had complied with applicable norms.

Mr Dar said he’d sounded the applicable diggings during the Washington visit about implicit oil painting significances from Russia if the conditions and rates offered to Pakistan were better than India. “ I entered stimulant. There was no despondency, ” he said without evolving on the applicable diggings.

He said the government was studying the option of energy significances from Russia after all India is doing this and Pakistan couldn’t be discerned against and would surely go for Russian significances if rates are better than India.

Default averted

Turning to the dereliction question, the minister said Pakistan had formerly prevented a dereliction that impended a many months ago because of four times of bad governance and mismanagement of the former government but rot couldn’t be fully capsized in a many months. “ Through you, I want to give a communication to requests. There’s no reason to get nervous. We’re back in business, and there should be no doubt that Pakistan will noway overpass, ” he said, adding, “ there is no need to worry. There’s no point spreading fear. God willing we’ve our protrusions, we will arrange evertything. I do n’t see any difficulty; there’s nothing to worry about ”.

The minister recalled that with Almighty’s blessing, the country had overcome indeed worst conditions after 1998 nuclear blasts when the western powers wanted to discipline Pakistan and also again in 2013. “ Let me clarify again that there would be no issues and disbursements over the coming 10 months had been planned, ” he said.

Asked about the rupee’s deprecation against the bone again over the last couple of days, the finance minister said requests were sensitive to the size of the foreign exchange reserves but they were nervous for no reason. He said it was the responsibility of the State Bank of Pakistan to guard the exchange rate and they were fulfilling their duty.

The minister said there were serious challenges the country had been facing but the government had saved it from dereliction although it had to give a veritably high political cost. However, the precedence should be the state and not the politics as if the country is there, there may be politics, “ If there’s a choice between state or politics. If there’s no county where will the politics go? ” he asked.

The minister said Pakistan needed about $32-34bn to fulfill its arrears and fiscal requirements for 2022-23 which include about$ 22bn multinational debt and arrears of around$ 12bn. He, still, pledged that the government would work hard to fulfill the autonomous liabilities to revive the integrity and credibility.

The minister formerly again rejected any consideration about the cataloging of the Paris Club’s debt or extension in bond maturity due in December.

The finance minister, still, said the ruinous cataracts had multiplied Pakistan’s deep challenges. He recalled that Pakistan was projected to be the 18th big frugality in the world by 2026 leaving behind Canada and Italy but due to the political interest of some parties the dream couldn’t come true and unfortunately it now stood at 54th position.