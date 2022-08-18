Ireland rout Afghanistan in 5th match to clinch T20 series 3-2

BELFAST: Ireland secured the five-match Twenty20 worldwide series 3-2 against Afghanistan via fixing a thin success in the last and fifth downpour impacted faceoff at Stormon on Wednesday.

George Dockrell hit the triumphant run with two balls in excess after Ireland had been set a changed objective of 56 of every seven overs, with a seven-wicket triumph giving the hosts the five-match challenge 3-2.

Ireland paceman Mark Adair eliminated openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in his most memorable over after home captain Andy Balbirnie won the throw.

What’s more, when Adair excused Ibrahim Zadran, he had figures of 3-16, with Afghanistan 26-3 inside four overs.

Usman Ghani, be that as it may, drove an Afghanistan counter-assault after Josh Little had Najibullah Zadran and skipper Mohammad Nabi got behind by Lorcan Tucker off progressive conveyances.

Yet, having made an unbeaten 44, off only 40 balls – – including three fours and two sixes – – Ghani’s innings was reduced by downpour, with Afghanistan 95-5 off 15 overs.

An extensive postpone left Ireland pursuing a reconsidered target.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman had Balbirnie lbw for nine and when he had Paul Stirling (16) got at midwicket, Ireland were 38-2.

That became 45-3 when Tucker tumbled to leg-spinner Rashid Khan for 14.

In any case, Harry Tector and Dockrell then held their nerve as Ireland won with three wickets down.