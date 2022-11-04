PARIS: Iranians offered fresh kick conduct on Thursday in defiance of a crackdown by the authorities as an 18- time-old came the rearmost teenager killed in clashes in the northwest.

Iran has for over six weeks been gripped by demurrers sparked by the death on Sept 16 of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the “morality police”.

The leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 83, has responded with a crackdown that, besides killing over 80 people according to an sanctioned count, has seen,000 people charged so far.

With the movement showing no signs of abating, the problems for the authorities are compounded by the Muslim tradition of holding Chehlum ’, a mourning form 40 days after a death. This means every new payoff can fuel fresh demurrers.

Norway- grounded group Iran Human Rights said large figures in Karaj, near Tehran, attended a Chehlum for Hadis Najafi, a 22- time-old woman who activists say was killed by security forces in September.

“This time is the time of blood, Seyyed Ali(Khamenei) will be stumbled,” a videotape showed them chanting.

‘Show trials’

The Kurdish rights organisation Hengaw reported a sequence of demurrers had taken place on Wednesday in the Kurdish- populated regions of north- western Iran where Amini hailed from, including the megacity of Sanandaj which has come a major kick flashpoint.

Hengaw said Momen Zandkarimi, an 18- time-old from Sanandaj, was killed by “direct fire from Iranian forces”.

Due to pressure from Iranian security agencies which sweat his burial could turn into a kick, his body has been moved to another vill for burial, it contended.

According to an streamlined death risk issued on Wednesday by IHR, 176 people have been killed in the crackdown on demurrers sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.

Another 101 people have lost their lives in a distinct kick surge in Zahedan, in the south- eastern Sistan- Baluchistan fiefdom which borders Pakistan.

Of all those killed, 40 were under 18 times of age, it added.

Thousands have been arrested nationwide, rights activists say, while Iran’s bar has said,000 people had formerly been charged over what it describes as “ screams ”.

The trial of five men charged with offences that can carry the death penalty over the demurrers opened in Tehran last week.

“The charges and rulings have no legal validity and their sole purpose is to commit further violence and produce societal fear,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry- Moghaddam, condemning the “show trials”.

Hadi Ghaemi, head of the New York- grounded Centre for Human Rights in Iran, advised that courts handing down death rulings would be a “blatant attempt to terrorise the Iranian people into silence”.

‘Brutal crackdown’

Activists condemned as a forced concession a videotape published by state- run Iranian media of Toomaj Salehi, a prominent rapper arrested at the weekend after backing the demurrers, in which a blindfolded man saying he’s Salehi admits to making “a mistake”.

Freedom of expression group Composition 19 said it was “extremely perturbed Iran state media are participating forced admissions” with the subject “under clear constraint”.

He’s presently being held incommunicado under the control of intelligence agents in Tehran’s Evin captivity, his uncle Iqbal Iqbali told news point Iran Wire.

At least 51 intelligencers have been detained in the crackdown, according to the New York- grounded Committee to cover intelligencers. Fourteen are verified to have been released on bail.

intelligencer Yaghma Fashkhami came the rearmost prominent figure to be arrested, his woman Mona Moafi wrote on Twitter.

There’s also growing concern over the well- being of Wall Street Journal contributor and freedom of expression contender Hassan Ronaghi, who was arrested in September and according to his family is on hunger strike with two broken legs sustained in guardianship.

On Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris accredited the “frippery” of the women- led demurrers, as she said Washington would work to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

“Iran has demonstrated through its denial of women’s rights and brutal crackdown on its own people that it’s unfit to serve on this commission,” Harris said.