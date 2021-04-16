Iran nuclear talks termed positive despite enrichment, sabotage

Diplomats said on Thursday that the latest talks in Vienna to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were positive despite fresh tensions over Tehran’s announcement that it was preparing to ramp up uranium enrichment in response to an attack on a facility it blamed on arch-foe Israel.

The latest round of diplomatic negotiations aimed at ensuring the US’s return to the accord lasted for roughly two hours on Thursday afternoon, with Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeting afterwards that the “general impression is positive”.

The talks comprised delegations from the remaining parties to the deal following the US exit — Germany, France, Britain, China, Russia and Iran.

There had been fears that developments in recent days could cast a pall over the talks, with a European diplomat telling this news agency ahead of the meeting that Iran’s announcement that it would enrich uranium up to 60 percent “puts pressure on everyone”.

