International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach mentioned his Japanese hosts as Chinese when he appeared publicly on Tuesday for the primary time since arriving in Tokyo last week.

Giving an exhortation at the headquarters of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Bach’s opening remarks were, “You have managed to form Tokyo the all-time prepared city for the Olympic Games. this is often even more remarkable under the difficult circumstances we all need to face.”

Bach tripped over his words, pertaining to the Chinese people instead of Japanese people.

“Our common target is safe and secure games for everybody; for the athletes, for all the delegations, and most significantly also for the Chinese people — Japanese people,” Bach said, catching his mistake quickly.

Bach’s comments within the briefing were interpreted from English to Japanese, but the slip wasn’t included within the interpretations. Still, the Japanese media quickly reported it and there was backlash on social media.

He ended his speech with a Japanese phrase: “Gambari mash”, which translates as “Let’s do our best”.

The pandemic-postponed Olympics open in 10 days. Bach spent his first three days in isolation at the IOC’s five-star hotel in central Tokyo, and his movements are limited like almost everyone entering for the Olympics for the primary 14 days.

Organizers and therefore the IOC decided last week to ban fans from about a couple of outlying venues, a move that came after the Japanese government instituted a state of emergency in Tokyo forced by rising coronavirus cases. The state of emergency went into force on Monday and runs through August 22.

The state of emergency is going to be in effect throughout the whole duration of the Olympics, which open on July 23 and shut on August 8. Its main impact is to push bars and restaurants to shut early and stop selling alcohol, a move aimed toward lowering circulation on crowded trains.

Bach’s visit on Tuesday coincided with the official opening of the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay. Organizers didn’t offer an instantaneous count of what percentage of athletes were available.

Bach is scheduled to go to Hiroshima on Friday in an attempt to tie the Olympics to the city’s effort to market world peace. IOC vice-president John Coates is to go to Nagasaki an equivalent day.

Japan’s Kyodo news has reported that a gaggle in Hiroshima is opposing Bach’s visit.

Organizers are criticized for pressing ahead with the Olympics during the pandemic amid polls that show counting on how the question is phrased that 50%-80% of the general public oppose the Olympics happening.

The Olympics will involve 11,000 athletes entering Japan alongside tens of thousands of others including officials, judges, media, and broadcasters. Also on Tuesday, police in Tokyo said a gaggle of 4 US and British men working for an influence company contracted to the Olympics was arrested on suspicion of using cocaine.

Aggreko Events Services Japan confirmed it employed the suspects and apologized for the difficulty. NHK public television reported the four suspects entered Japan from February to May and were staying in Tokyo.

New virus cases in Tokyo were reported at 830, up from 593 one week ago. it’s the 24th straight day that cases were above seven days previous. The office of the Japanese prime minister said on Tuesday that 18.5% of Japanese are fully vaccinated.