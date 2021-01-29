The International Cricket Council (ICC), the game’s global governing body, on Thursday found former Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige guilty of three charges relating to corruption during the inaugural T10 tournament in Sharjah.

Lokuhettige was found guilty on all three counts after being formally charged in November 2019 before a three-member tribunal, the ICC said.

It said sanctions will follow against the player, who has already been suspended.

“The three-member tribunal concluded, by a majority, that the ICC had jurisdiction to bring the charges against Lokuhettige and was unanimous in deciding the merits of the case,” the ICC said.

He was accused of being a “party to an effort to fix” or “influence improperly” an international game, and of “directly soliciting and inducing a player”.

He has also been accused of failing to disclose approaches to take part in corruption.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1604168/international-cricket-council-finds-ex-sl-pacer-guilty-of-fixing