Interior minister rules out presidential system, state of emergency

ISLAMABAD: Joining the ensemble of senior authorities attempting to dissipate this impression, Interior Minister Sheik Rashid Ahmed has completely dismissed the insight that plans are astir to present the official framework or force a highly sensitive situation in the country.

Talking at a question and answer session here on Wednesday, he named all such talk “just tales”. Flaunting that the Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) government had never confronted an administrative loss in the three-and-a-half years it had been in power, he set out the glove for the resistance.

“Assuming that anybody is keen on bringing a no-certainty movement against the PM, they can put it all on the line. It is dependent upon the resistance to gather the help of individuals in adequate number,” he said.

Saying that the public authority was not scared of the long walk on the capital, he reprimanded Maulana Fazlur Rehman for comparing PM Imran Khan with previous Afghan president Ashraf Ghani. “PM Khan is the main individual who is raising a voice on the helpful misfortune of Afgh­anistan. He acknowledged the mark of ‘Taliban Khan’ yet consistently went against drone assaults,” he commented.

With regards to the rule of peace and law circumstance, he said letters had been given to the main secretaries and police to stay alert in the midst of an ascent in the quantity of fear dangers.

When gotten some information about the prohibited Tehreek-I-Taliban Pakistan’s case of having done north of 40 assaults across Pakistan this year, he said two TTP psychological militants had as of late been killed in Islamabad.

He said no discussions were in progress with the restricted gathering at present as it was beyond the realm of possibilities for a chosen government to acknowledge TTP’s requests.

Addressing inquiries regarding the exchange of FIA authorities managing illegal tax avoidance and sugar trick cases in Lahore, the pastor said the FIA chief general had the ability to reshuffle authorities. “Just the Prime Minister Office can invert these exchanges,” he said, in light of an inquiry that specific priests were restricting these exchanges.