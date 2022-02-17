Injured Michael Neser likely to miss Australia’s tour of Pakistan

Australia presto bowler Michael Neser has been all but ruled out of coming month’s tour of Pakistan after his domestic platoon Queensland said on Wednesday that the 31- time-old had suffered a side strain, with no date set for his return.

Queensland said Neser picked up the injury in their Marsh One- Day Mug loss to New South Wales on Monday and passed reviews late on Tuesday.

“ It’s bad luck for Michael and we are hoping he makes a speedy recovery,” Queensland trainer Wade Seccombe said.

Neser, who earned his first test cap during the Ashes, was included in Australia’s team for the three- Test series against Pakistan which is due to start on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Fellow quick and Queensland teammate Mark Steketee is a likely relief if Neser is ruled out of the Australian test team.

Australia and Pakistan are also listed to play three one- day internationals and one Twenty20 match. Australia’s team for those hassles will be blazoned independently.

The Australians will be playing in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 25 times and the series will be the Test side’s first overseas stint since facing England in the 2019 Ashes.