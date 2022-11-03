Injured Fakhar Zaman replaced by Mohammad Haris

Pakistan wicket keeper-batter Mohammad Haris will replace crucial batter for the side in the T20 World Cup 2022, Fakhar Zaman, it surfaced Thursday morning.

The event specialized commission(ETC) of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Haris as a relief for Zaman, who was ruled out of moment’s match due to an irritated injury in the right knee.

Haris’s name was suggested as Zaman’s relief but an blessing was needed from the ETC before the player could be officially added to the team.

The ETC consists of ICC General Manager — Cricket( Chair) Wasim Khan, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley, Cricket Australia’s Peter Roach, Shane Doyle from Men’s T20 World Cup Original Organising Committee and Shaun Pollockand Ian Bishop as independent members.

The 32- time-old batter had sustained a posterior cruciate ligament( PCL) during the Asia Cup 2022, seven weeks agone, after which he went into expansive recuperation. He joined the team after being declared fit but he, unfortunately, twisted his knee that exacerbated the same injury he’d in Asia Cup.