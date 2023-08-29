Indonesia’s Bali Sea is hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake, according to EMSC.

JAKARTA: The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 occurred early on Tuesday in the sea north of the Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok, which caused people to flee their homes.

The earthquake’s epicentre was located 516 kilometers (516 miles) below the Earth’s surface, 203 kilometers (126 miles) north of Mataram, Indonesia, according to EMSC.

The earthquake’s magnitude was estimated by Indonesian and US geological agencies to be 7.1, with no tsunami threat.

According to the Indonesian geological agency, the quake, which was felt in coastal areas of Bali and Lombok just before 4 am (2000 GMT), was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5.

Hotel manager Suadi told Reuters by phone that guests at Bali’s Mercure Kuta Bali fled their rooms after feeling the tremor for a brief period of time.

He stated, “Several guests left their rooms but were still in the hotel area,” adding that they have since returned and the structure has not been harmed.

There were no immediate reports of damage, Indonesian disaster agency BNPB said.

“The quake is deep so it should not be destructive,” BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.