India’s objective is to maintain its illegitimate control over occupied J&K: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said to Special Envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay, that India’s goal is to keep up with its ill-conceived command over India-involved Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the authorities examined the continuous emergency in involved Jammu and Kashmir, as the unfamiliar priest advised the agent about India finding a way ways to change the segment proportion in the area by ousting local people.

Qureshi said: “Illicit measures taken by India in India-involved Jammu and Kashmir are an outright infringement of UN goals and global law.”

“Mistreated Kashmiris are confronting a twofold lockdown because of COVID-19 pandemic,” Qureshi said, adding that “extrajudicial killings of guiltless individuals, subjective captures, assault of ladies, compulsion have turned into an every day schedule.”

The unfamiliar priest featured that individuals living in involved Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing unsalvageable monetary misfortune because of one-sided measures taken by India.

Qureshi reviewed that on the event of the 76th meeting of the General Assembly, during his visit to New York, he drew extraordinary consideration towards the genuine and efficient common liberties infringement in involved Jammu and Kashmir and the negative job of India in the locale.

“The dossier gave by the Government of Pakistan on September 12, 2021, contains full subtleties of the atrocities submitted by the Indian possessing powers,” he added.

The priest underlined that an answer for the question is significant for local harmony and solidness.

“The one-sided and unlawful Indian activity of August 5, 2019, can neither change the reality nor would it be able to end the natural right of the Kashmiri individuals to self-assurance revered in significant UN Security Council goals,” he accentuated.

It is relevant to specify here that Yousef Aldobeay is visiting Pakistan from November 7 to 12.

Pakistan to hold next gathering of OIC in March 2022

Tending to a joint question and answer session after the gathering, Qureshi invited Yousef Aldobeay and his designation.

At the OIC meeting in Niamey, Niger, Aldobeay was given the obligation to notice the genuine common freedoms infringement in the IoJK and to keep the OIC informed.

“This visit of the delegate is convenient,” Qureshi said during the question and answer session.

“In September 2021, we introduced a dossier dependent on obvious proof of genuine common liberties infringement in India-involved Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding the visit is additionally significant on the grounds that the following gathering of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Pakistan in March 2022.

The issue of India-involved Jammu and Kashmir will be examined in this gathering and at that point a report would be arranged on this, he said.

Qureshi said that he has examined exhaustively the genuine basic freedoms infringement in India-involved Jammu and Kashmir with the OIC extraordinary agent.

“I have informed him what hardships the unarmed residents of India-involved Jammu and Kashmir looked during the COVID-19,” he said, adding that India’s one-sided measures have cost the Kashmir economy misfortunes worth $9.5 billion.

“India accepts that one-sided measures taken on August 5, 2019, have helped them a ton however the fact of the matter is the inverse,” he said.