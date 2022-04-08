India’s noncompliance with UN Kashmir resolutions, arms buildup threaten South Asia

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan told the United Nations Disarmament Commission Tuesday that India’s violations of UN Security Council judgments on Kashmir posed a trouble to indigenous and transnational peace, and prompted the world community to call out it’s willful defiance of transnational legitimacy.

“ Failure to do so entails pitfalls to indigenous peace and security in a nuclearised South Asia and beyond,” Ambassador Munir Akram warmed in an address to the Commission, which operates under the UN General Assembly and deals primarily with issues relating to demilitarization.

The Pakistani envoy also drew the Commission’s attention to India’s “ accidental” launching of a supersonic nuclear-able bullet into Pakistan’s home on March 9, saying it reveals serious gaps in that country’s capability to manage its strategic means.

Continuing his reflections about the trouble to South Asia peace, he said it stems from India’s brutal repression of the people of Indian-engaged Jammu and Kashmir; its demonstrated aggressive posture towards Pakistan; its uncontrolled accumulation of conventional and strategic munitions which are substantially stationed against Pakistan.

“ We formerly again prompt the transnational community not to neglect the trouble to peace and security in South Asia,” Ambassador Akram said.“ India must halt its massive violations of mortal rights in engaged Jammu and Kashmir; it must halt its bid to settle Hindus in Kashmir to turn its Muslim maturity into a nonage; it must apply the judgments of the Security Council defining a plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their own political fortune.”

Accommodations, he said, are the only pathway to peace. “ A response to the wishes of the people is frequently the simplest path to conflict resolution,” the Pakistani envoy said, adding, “ Palestine and Kashmir await the exercise of their right to tone- determination.”

Evolving the March 9 bullet incident, Ambassador Akram said, “ If this was a deliberate provocation, it was a largely reckless and dangerous act.

Still, retaliatory strike,” he said, “ If Pakistan had concluded that this was a nuclear fortified bullet- launched in performance of recent Indian pitfalls of a preemptive nuclear strike against Pakistan-we could have launched an immediate.

“ It’s also a testament to Pakistan’s effective command and control over our strategic means.”

Pakistan, he said, had conveyed a series of questions to India through the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General, including a call for the measures and procedures in place to help accidental bullet launches and the particular circumstances of this incident; the type and specifications of the bullet that fell in Pakistani home, and the flight path/ line of the accidentally launched bullet and how it eventually turned and entered into Pakistan.

He also asked whether the bullet was equipped with tone-destruct medium, and why did it fail to appear, as also whether Indian dumdums are kept primed for launch indeed under routine conservation.

In addition, the Pakistani envoy pointedly asked, “ Why did India fail to inform Pakistan incontinently about the accidental launch of the bullet and awaited to admit until Pakistan blazoned the incident and sought explanation?

“ Given the profound position of incapacity, India needs to explain if the bullet was indeed handled by its fortified forces or some guileful rudiments?”

“ We’re still awaiting India’s response,” Ambassador Akram said, hoping that India would give its answers to these questions in the Disarmament Commission.