India’s antitrust order to halt the growth of Android: Google

Delhi, India: In a Supreme Court challenge, the US company asserts that an antitrust order requiring the company to change how it markets the platform is threatening to halt the expansion of Google’s Android ecosystem in India.

In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) assessed Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., with a fine of $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97% of Indian smartphones. The CCI also requested that Google modify restrictions on smartphone manufacturers pertaining to pre-installing apps.

Google has said that the CCI decision will force it to change its long-standing business model; however, Google’s first filing with the Indian Supreme Court quantifies the impact and explains the changes it will need to make.