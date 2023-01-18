Indian troops martyr two youth in IIOJK

Indian troops carried out a new act of state terrorism on Tuesday when they killed two young people in a fictitious encounter in the Badgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, which is illegally occupied by India.

Kashmir Media Service reports that members of the Indian army and the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force stopped a vehicle near Badgam’s main Chowk, dislodged the two young people, and then shot them dead on the spot. Locals claimed that the troops brutally murdered young people.

In the meantime, the leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has stated that the current government in India, led by Narendra Modi, is stealing properties and lands from locals as part of an ethnic cleansing campaign against Muslims and Dalits, particularly in the Jammu region.

In statements made in Srinagar and Jammu, APHC leaders Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Fahrida Bahenji, Dr. Musaib, and Advocate Davinder Singh Behl referred to the initiative as a significant plot by the Hindutva regime to expel the two communities from the region.

In the meantime, widespread demonstrations were held in Jammu and parts of the Kashmir valley against the encroachment campaign’s ethnic eviction of Kashmiris from their lands.

The protesters argued that the Modi administration’s most recent decision to expel locals from so-called state land was yet another step toward colonizing Jammu and Kashmir.