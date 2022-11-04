Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Elderly leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while reiterating the Hurriyat’s stage has said that Kashmir is a UN-designated disagreement that needs to be resolved peacefully and justly as per the bournes of the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who’s under house arrest at his Srinagar hearthstone since August 2019 in a statement brushed away the reports being circulated by Indian media about his joining of the so- called mainstream politics.

He nominated these reports as vicious propaganda, being spread against him at the decree of Indian agencies.

The Mirwaiz made it clear that he sticks to the Hurriyat stand that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally- honored disagreement, which is awaiting its final agreement through dialogue among all stakeholders in line with the applicable judgments of the United Nations.

Jammu- grounded APHC leader, Advocate Davinder Singh Behl, in a statement ate the China’s statement on Kashmir and said the Kashmiri people have rendered unknown offerings for securing their inalienable to tone- determination.

Meanwhile, Indian colors in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three further Kashmiri youth, moment. The colors martyred the youth during a military operation in Poonch quarter.

On the other hand, a large number of Muslims protested against the profanation of the Holy Quran by Hindu crazies in Shah Jahanpur megacity of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.