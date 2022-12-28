Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth

SRINAGAR: According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Indian troops committed a new act of state terrorism by killing three youth from Kashmir in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

After arresting the youth while they were traveling in a truck in the district’s Sidhra area, the troops killed the youth in a fictitious encounter disguised as a cordon and search.

Indian police named the casualties as aggressors to legitimize their killing. More information is needed.

Prior, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari focused upon the Assembled Countries Security Gathering (UNSC) to execute its goals over the Kashmir issue and convey upon its obligation to harmony in the area.

The foreign minister mentioned the issue of Kashmir as an agenda item that the UN Security Council had not addressed when she spoke on “International peace and security” and “Reformed Multilateralism” in the Security Council.

“If you want to see the success of the multilateral institution or multilateralism and the success of this very Council, surely you can aid in this process; we believe it to be a multinational agenda, an agenda of this UNSC; Allow the implementation of UNSC resolutions regarding Kashmir to demonstrate multilateralism’s viability, UNSC viability, and the achievement of regional peace, he added.